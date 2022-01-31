Since Jeremy Hipes took over as the emergency communications manager at the Astoria Police Department almost six months ago, one of his top priorities has been recruitment.
Ideally, he would have a staff of 10 dispatchers. Instead, he has six: four fully certified telecommunicators and two trainees.
The staffing shortage at the Astoria emergency dispatch center has led to overtime hours and weekend work for his team, which dispatches for more than a dozen agencies, including police and fire departments in Astoria and Warrenton, the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office and several rural fire districts.
To ease the strain, Hipes’ employees are working out of the Seaside Police Department’s dispatch center. The temporary move has resurrected talk of merging the two operations.
The Astoria emergency dispatch center, located in a dim, bunker-like space just beyond Hipes’ office, is empty of personnel, but the communications equipment still hums in the background. The room’s soft green light, meant to create a calming ambiance, is occasionally switched on.
As Hipes attempts various outreach efforts, such as posting the job openings to websites and on social media, he finds himself confronting a long-standing problem: Remarkably few people know what dispatchers do.
“Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t know dispatchers exist,” Hipes said. “Still today, people think we’re cops or we’re firefighters, and we’re not. We’re our own people. We do our own part of this business.”
When someone calls 911, they reach a dispatcher, who becomes the first person assessing the situation. “It’s your job to collect that information and paint a picture for those responders of what they’re walking into,” Hipes said.
Is someone having a heart attack? Is there a fight underway? If a car crash occurs, is someone trapped? Will the fire department need to bring special equipment to pry the person out of a vehicle?
Dispatchers also answer the nonemergency lines, which people call for matters that are traumatic all the same. Perhaps the caller's house or car got broken into. Power outages often generate nonemergency calls.
“You gotta be prepared to be that caring, calm voice, no matter what phone line you pick up,” Hipes said.
'A great example'
The son of a sergeant in the Milwaukie Police Department, Hipes grew up wanting to work in law enforcement. His father, he said, was “a great example.”
Hipes learned that some officers do traffic stops and write tickets because they have to, and others will look past the initial encounter — the broken headlight, the occasion for arrest — and try to figure out what will actually help the person.
His father was from the latter school. “He saw that there’s black and white and gray,” Hipes said.
As a teenager, Hipes became a police cadet. He put on a uniform, went on ride-alongs, learned how to talk on the radio and write reports. He wanted to be a cop like his dad. But cops, he quickly learned, see and smell things that Hipes didn’t necessarily want to.
At 20, he started dispatching for the city of Milwaukie. Back then, in 2000, dispatchers worked with a corded phone and wrote down call details by hand on cards.
Hipes remembers stamping the cards to record the time, stamping it again when an officer arrived on scene, and again when the officer finished. At the end of the day, Hipes would take the cards, wrap a rubber band around them, write the date on the stack and put it in a box.
With the rise of digital technology, many older dispatchers chose to retire. But Hipes, who came of age with AOL chat rooms, knew how to adapt.
Calls that Hipes took 20 years ago still give him nightmares.
“I’ve heard officers scream ‘Shot fired’ over the radio and not heard anybody talk back to me for three minutes, not knowing if that was an officer who was shot, if they’re alive or dead,” he said. Those were among the longest three minutes of his life. It was a suicide by cop.
One time a man committed suicide while talking with Hipes. The caller, he said, “literally told me that ‘I just called you because I wanted you to hurt like I do.’ And then he killed himself on the phone with a gun. Made me listen to it, just because he wanted somebody else to hurt.” Hipes didn’t have enough time to help him; the man wouldn’t give his name or address. “He just wanted somebody to be on the phone to hear him do it.”
'Nowadays, you’re part of the team'
The dispatch profession also touches the other side of life.
Hipes has helped deliver babies over the phone, coaching parents-to-be who couldn’t make it to a hospital on time. He has helped callers perform CPR and revive their loved ones.
Last year, the Oregon Legislature passed a law declaring emergency dispatchers as first responders, like police officers and firefighters, and made them eligible for state retirement benefits in the same way.
This recognition meant the world to dispatchers, Hipes said. When his career began, dispatchers were considered secretaries and secondary workers, and often treated as such. “Nowadays, you’re part of the team,” he said.