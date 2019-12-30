WARRENTON — Chelsey Adams has worked at Casual Elegance Salon for over two years. When the opportunity arose to take over the business, she hesitated.
After discussing it with her husband, she thought, “Well, why not?”
“This opportunity is falling into place for us, why don’t we just take it,” Adams remembers telling her husband. “And so that’s what we decided to do.”
Adams, 26, said at first the idea was daunting because she is raising two children — ages 2 and 10 months — and her husband travels often for work. However, her husband and parents’ support ultimately convinced her to take the leap.
“At first, I was like, ‘How am I going to do this?’ But I think that everything happens for a reason. And I feel like it’s made me a better mom and a better wife just knowing I can do this for my family,” she said.
Adams took over the business in October after Darla Kurns, the previous owner, relocated and decided to sell.
Adams said Kurns has been a longtime friend and mentor.
“Even before I worked here she was the one who actually made me pretty much go to school to be an asthetician,” Adams said. “She was like, ‘I have room for you. Go to school, I’ll save it.’”
Adams said she went to school and the room was hers after she finished.
Since taking ownership, she has upgraded the logo and decor, but otherwise has run the business similar to Kurns.
“This is a really good thing,” she said. “They really took care of the place. They built really great relationships with the clients and I didn’t want to change that ... I like the fact that people still feel confident and comfortable coming in here because of that. Because I didn’t change a bunch of stuff.”
Although Adams has the typical stresses that come with owning a business, she said the ongoing support from Kurns and her family makes her feel like she made the right decision and will succeed.
“I have great girls who work with me and I definitely couldn’t do it without them, either,” she said. “They’ve been super loyal and supportive and stood by my side through it all.”
Adams said she never imagined owning her own salon, especially at such a young age, but she feels like it happened at the right time.
“It almost pushed me in the spot I needed to be in my life,” she said. “I always want to be a role model for my kids and I always knew that what I do in life is something I want them to look up and say, ‘I’m so proud of my parents. They gave me the best that they could.’”
