SEASIDE — Patricia Cook, who manages a Dollar General, has been living in her car since she was evicted in June.
Paying her rent wasn’t a problem until her mother moved out and she began to struggle without the extra income. Then, she said, her rent was raised.
Cook is looking for a new place to stay at a time when rents are high, housing options are scarce and applying for rental assistance no longer keeps her safe from eviction.
“There’s so many people in this town that are working, but there’s no housing that they can go to because they can’t afford it,” she said.
During the coronavirus pandemic, a series of moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures in Oregon helped prevent evictions from surging.
Oregon extended protections for tenants who applied for rental assistance by the end of June. If tenants receive an eviction notice for nonpayment of rent and show their landlord they applied for rental assistance before the deadline, they cannot be evicted while their application is pending.
The safe harbor protection expires at the end of September.
Clatsop Community Action, a nonprofit agency that serves low-income residents, received funding from the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department to provide rental assistance.
Viviana Matthews, the executive director of Clatsop Community Action, said the agency saw a record number of people during the pandemic. “We’ve never seen anything like during COVID,” she said.
Recently, Clatsop Community Action has experienced a significant increase in people asking for rental assistance. The agency received around 30 calls within two weeks of the deadline for safe harbor protection passing in June, Susan Prettyman, the social services manager, said.
“We’re hearing stories from clients that are really, really, really sad to be honest with you,” she said. “And it seems like they owe significant months at a time.”
Some landlords are losing patience with people not paying rent during the pandemic and have begun to serve eviction notices.
Ludek Winkler, the owner of a convenience store, rents out a duplex to two tenants who he said have frequently failed to pay their rent and utilities over the past two years.
The tenants received rental assistance once, but that was quickly used up.
Not receiving consistent payments hurt Winkler financially. He said he was stuck with $3,000 worth of electricity bills his tenants hadn’t paid.
Winkler said he wanted to work with the tenants for a while and tried to persuade them to catch up on the electric bill rather than evict them. He said they applied for rental assistance again but were recently denied.
By that time, Winkler had found out the tenants were letting other people live at the property for free, he said.
In early July, he filed an eviction notice for nonpayment of rent. “It’s just wonderful,” he said. “I can finally get rid of them.”
Matthews said COVID-19 increased tensions between landlords and tenants.
With rising rents in Clatsop County, many tenants are renting apartments they have difficulty affording. It became even harder for people to pay their rent when the pandemic hit.
And while some people still haven’t returned to work, rents continue to grow.
“Landlords are actually increasing rent throughout the county. It’s not just big corporations, it’s lots of mom-and-pop landlords, too, that have increased their rent,” Prettyman said.
When Cook’s rent increased on the house where she was staying, she explained to her landlord that she was struggling to keep up with payments. She said she asked to work something out so she could get caught up, but they weren’t willing to work with her. That’s when she received an eviction notice.
While Cook lives in her car, she is looking for a new place for her and her boyfriend, a U.S. Army veteran, to stay where she can afford to pay the rent. But she said the chances of them qualifying for another house anytime soon are poor.
“They want you to make three times the amount of the rent that you’re going to pay,” she said. “And if your rent is almost $2,000, I mean people that make that much money, they don’t rent houses, they buy them.”
Cook said there are many people like her and her boyfriend who have full-time jobs but can’t afford to pay the county’s high housing costs. She sees it daily in her store, where she knows many customers with jobs who sleep on the streets.
She said she thinks the government needs to offer more assistance for those who face eviction and struggle to pay rent.
“I really hope that it opens up people’s eyes in this community and things can start changing,” Cook said.