Amy Baker has returned as executive director of Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare after the mental health agency’s board completed an investigation into her conduct.
Baker was placed on administrative leave in late December for reasons that have not been publicly disclosed. The agency’s board said Friday night that an investigation had concluded but did not release any details.
The episode caused unrest among management and staff at the agency and prompted the board chairwoman and another board member to resign.
“My board of directors has asked me to return to work,” Baker said in a statement. “I love this community, I love this organization, I love the privilege of watching our clients succeed. I am grateful for the outpouring of support. I look forward to continuing to build partnerships, developing programs and improving this organization. We are not perfect, nor are we likely to ever be.
“As long as I am the executive director, we will strive to meet the needs of the community. For now, I want to publicly acknowledge my staff, who have worked under enormous pressure and uncertainty during the last two weeks. I am confident that with this staff and this community, we are capable of doing great things.”
The disruption has revived doubts in Clatsop County about Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare’s management capability and board oversight. The county contracts with the agency to provide mental health and addiction treatment and care for people with developmental disabilities.
The agency’s contracts expire in June, and the county plans to go out for bids to see if other providers are interested in competing for the work.
The agency’s board said in a statement today that Baker has been exonerated. “The circumstances which led to her being placed on administrative leave have been investigated thoroughly and Baker has been exonerated. The board is dedicated to ensuring more transparency in our decision-making from here forward.
“CBH staff have experienced considerable turmoil. We respect the leadership and staff of our agency and appreciate their steadfastness during this situation.”
