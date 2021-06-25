Jennifer Crockett will remain at the helm of Astoria’s historic Liberty Theatre.
In January, she announced she would be stepping down from the executive director position she has held for the past four years. She planned to continue with the theater until the board hired a new director. But, after the board failed to find a suitable replacement, she decided to stay for good.
“I kind of never left,” she said.
In preparation for her departure, Crockett had added staff and refined processes at the theater, hoping to ease the transition for the new leader.
As the Liberty’s board looked for Crockett’s replacement, they interviewed candidates from across the country, but none of them had quite the right combination of skills and experience that running a theater like the Liberty requires, said Josh Stellmon, the board president.
The Liberty Theatre is unique, Crockett said. It exists in a small town and is run by a small staff. The executive director needs to be ready to wear many different hats.
A number of the candidates the hiring committee interviewed came from larger organizations and were more specialized.
When the committee decided not to offer the job to either of the two finalists it was considering, Stellmon talked to Crockett about staying on.
After all the changes she had made to make life easier for a new director, Crockett realized she’d made the job more feasible for herself. She asked herself, “What if I stayed?” And it felt good to think that.
“I loved the theater and I loved my job, but it had been overwhelming,” she said.
Now, it wasn’t. With a new front-of-house manager and other staff, Crockett wouldn’t need to attend every theater event herself or take on all the same kinds of tasks as before. She could focus more on fundraising. A professional musician, she would also have time to pursue her own projects again.
Crockett returns as the permanent director at a time when the Liberty is preparing to reopen to the public and gearing up to launch the second phase of a multimillion dollar capital campaign.
The theater officially reopens at a block party in August. Performances will happen outside, but the theater itself will be open for tours again. A multiday minifestival featuring the Hermitage Piano Trio and other classical performances will follow.
“Then we’re off to the races,” Crockett said.
Throughout the summer, the Liberty will host various summer school camps for the Astoria School District, as well as the touring Missoula Children’s Theatre in July.
The coronavirus pandemic remains a challenge. With Oregon’s slow and shifting approach to reopening, booking shows has proven difficult and expensive for venues across the state.
But Crockett and Stellmon feel the Liberty is emerging from the pandemic stronger.
As difficult and frightening as the pandemic was — Crockett found herself at the beginning of a major season, canceling shows while all staff were later furloughed for a time — it provided time to reconsider what the organization was doing and why, Crockett said. A pause.
Now, said Stellmon, “I think there’s a sense of refreshment and excitement and ‘let’s get going.’”