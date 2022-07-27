Jewell
A 2020 survey of Jewell School District families found that less than 40% of people in the area had reliable internet.

A project to bring broadband to the Jewell area is undergoing a reboot.

Last year, Clatsop County and the Jewell School District signed an intergovernmental agreement to deliver improved internet access to areas where service, if it exists at all, tends to be spotty and sluggish. A 2020 survey of school district families found that less than 40% of people in the Jewell area had reliable internet.

Access to broadband is limited in Jewell and other rural corners of the county.

