A project to bring broadband to the Jewell area is undergoing a reboot.
Last year, Clatsop County and the Jewell School District signed an intergovernmental agreement to deliver improved internet access to areas where service, if it exists at all, tends to be spotty and sluggish. A 2020 survey of school district families found that less than 40% of people in the Jewell area had reliable internet.
The task of upgrading internet service in this remote corner of the county has proven more difficult than the proposal initially suggested.
Meanwhile, the school district — the project’s community anchor — has faced upheavals in leadership.
Steve Phillips, the former superintendent who originally presented the broadband idea to the county Board of Commissioners in September, was placed on administrative leave pending an independent investigation. In May, Phillips became the new superintendent at Newberg Public Schools.
Brian Gardner — who served as acting superintendent earlier this year before Cory Pederson was hired along with a new principal — continues to work as a consultant on the broadband project.
Gardner said he has put a stop to spending any additional money on it.
“It’s not a boondoggle,” he said, “and I’m trying to make sure that it doesn’t become one.”
An early phase of the project called for a $500,000 contribution from the county and $250,000 from the school district.
A little over $140,000 has gone into the project so far, Gardner said. That amount has paid for a trunk line — a dedicated fiber-optic cable — connected to Jewell School, a tower — called “tower zero” — atop a school building, and a roughly $80,000 deposit with American Tower Corp. to build towers to serve the wider region. If the project doesn’t pan out, about $50,000 of that $80,000 is recoverable, since there is a $30,000 restocking fee on materials already purchased.
In total, roughly $90,000 has been spent, Gardner said.
The intergovernmental agreement stipulates that the county pays for two-thirds, the school district the other third. If the project were to end at this point, the county would be out roughly $60,0000, the school district about $30,000, Gardner said.
Oregon Coast Wireless, the contractor hired to build the towers, upgraded internet service in Tillamook County.
“They’re very community-based. They want to provide a service ... They’re not doing this because they’re going to get rich operating this system long term,” Gardner said.
He is looking for two things from the wireless company to determine whether the project can go forward.
First, he needs to know if, after the county and school district pay for the infrastructure, Oregon Coast Wireless will have enough customers in that sparsely populated area to pay for ongoing costs, such as the use of the trunk line and maintenance of the towers. “I want to see a plan for that,” Gardner said.
The project was never going to be highly profitable, Gardner said — hence the subsidies to make the cost pencil out. “We do need, at least, sustainability,” he said.
Gardner also asked the wireless company to show progress on obtaining land lease agreements for siting the wireless towers.
At one point, project developers approached Weyerhaeuser to raise towers on the timber company’s property, but the company may charge a fee that would make the project unaffordable, Gardner said.
“If we don’t go the Weyerhaeuser route, we’re going to have to go with smaller towers, but more of them,” Gardner said.
The school district and wireless company are trying to get permission from private landowners in hopes the landowners will allow a tower on their property.
“It’s a complicated issue. There’s not an easy answer (to) how to get internet to very rural and secluded places, you know?” Gardner said. “That’s why it hasn’t been done.”
A county spokesperson said that an update on the project may be ready in a few weeks.
Commissioner Lianne Thompson, whose district encompasses the Jewell area, said, “The county is committed to getting better broadband in the heart of Clatsop County.”