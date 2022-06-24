The Astoria Planning Commission on Tuesday will review a number of development code amendments designed to remove barriers for new housing construction.
The amendments are in response to changes in state law intended to increase housing affordability and availability across Oregon.
Since Astoria’s population tipped over 10,000, the city must comply with rules set for medium-sized cities, which includes allowing duplexes on residential lots that allow single-family homes. The city must also expand opportunities for lot divisions for middle housing, which enables units in duplexes and triplexes to be sold individually.
Astoria has until the end of the year to adopt the changes, otherwise the state code will automatically take effect. The city is also using the opportunity to incorporate recommendations made in Clatsop County’s 2019 housing study.
While housing has remained one of the most pressing policy challenges on the North Coast, little progress has been made since the county’s study. The city has said allowing more middle housing will not necessarily lead to new construction, citing other cities and states that have made similar changes but have seen few new projects.
Megan Leatherman, Astoria’s community development director, said the amendments incorporate community feedback from stakeholder meetings and four listening sessions the city has held since April.
“I think there’s general support for housing, it’s just that we don’t want the residential character or the general character of Astoria to be impacted by providing more housing options,” she said. “And that’s possible, it’s just that we have to get into the details and weeds to make sure we’re applying the standards in a way that maintains the character. And that’s what this code is trying to do.”
Since there is little space left in Astoria to build, Leatherman said the city looked at how the code could encourage infill.
“More like how can existing homes be retrofitted to accomplish more dwellings, more units?” she said.
Among the code amendments the Planning Commission will review is making multifamily homes, which include three dwellings or more, permitted outright in medium- and high-density residential areas instead of conditional. Duplexes will be allowed everywhere single-family homes are allowed.
Leatherman said there was public support for encouraging cottage clusters, which usually have shared open space. The city is proposing to make the developments permitted outright in residential areas and allow them in neighborhood commercial areas.
Cottage clusters would still have to meet certain standards, but they would be simpler to develop, Leatherman said.
The Planning Commission will also consider prohibiting homestay lodging in low-density residential areas. Currently, homeowners in those areas can apply for licenses to rent bedrooms in their homes to tourists.
Leatherman said the amendment is in line with recommendations made in the county housing study and addresses concerns the city has heard from residents.
However, she said some stakeholders in the business community said they prefer people have the opportunity to use homestay lodging as a way to subsidize the cost of buying a home.
Another amendment that will be considered is making hotels in commercial zones along the Columbia River and Port of Astoria conditional use instead of permitted outright. The change would allow the public to have the opportunity to weigh in prior to a building permit being issued.
“I think it makes more sense for this community that we involve the public in the hotel constructions,” Leatherman said, adding that it is standard in other cities.
The Planning Commission will review and weigh in on all the proposed amendments prior to review by the City Council.