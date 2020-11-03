GEARHART — City Councilor Reita Fackerell and Councilor Dan Jesse held substantial leads after election results on Tuesday night.
Fackerell was appointed to Position 2 in December 2018 after the departure of former City Councilor Sue Lorain. She was well ahead of Bob Shortman after early returns.
Fackerell served as Seaside Public Library director until her retirement in 2012. She remains active in Seaside Rotary and the Seaside Chamber of Commerce. She said she hopes to maintain the ambiance and history of Gearhart.
Jesse was making his third successful bid for Position 4 after defeating his opponent in 2012 and running unopposed in 2016.
Jesse’s career in public service began with the Seaside Civic and Convention Center and the Seaside Improvement Commission, before he and his wife, Julie, moved to Gearhart, where he served on the Planning Commission before election to the City Council. Trained as a commercial photographer, Jesse is a builder by trade.
He was ahead of Jack Zimmerman after early returns.
In the months ahead, city councilors will be voting on a new firehouse, zoning changes to the business district and how to best handle elk management, among other issues.
Zimmerman and Shortman differentiated themselves from the incumbents by urging a new look at firehouse options and issuing a call for greater fiscal responsibility and transparency at City Hall.
A property manager and former contractor, Shortman is a two-time mayoral candidate who has served on the budget committee. He said he would offer a business perspective and sees a need for better communication and transparency between the council and citizens.
Zimmerman, who also ran for City Council in 2018, expressed dissatisfaction with a missed opportunity for the city to purchase the 8.4-acre former Gearhart Elementary School to use for open space, parks, public works and other purposes aligned with the city’s comprehensive plan.
Gearhart’s new mayor, City Councilor Paulina Cockrum, ran unopposed after Mayor Matt Brown announced he would not run for a second term. Cockrum thanked Brown, neighbors and friends for their support.
“I couldn’t have success without it,” she said. “I look forward to getting past the COVID-19 pandemic and the turmoil of the national election and look forward to the future.”
She hopes to prioritize the needs of firefighters and implement the city’s hazard mitigation plan. “There is no shortage of great things we can work on for all of our residents to preserve the Gearhart we love,” Cockrum said.
Cockrum's Position 3 seat will be filled by appointment after the election.
