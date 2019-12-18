The Clatsop County Fair Board plans to ask voters to renew and increase a local tax levy in May to fund the increasing costs of maintaining the fairgrounds.
In 2016, voters approved the renewal of a local tax levy of 5 cents per $1,000 of assessed value each year for five years for the fairgrounds. The measure extended a previous tax for the fair, but at a reduction from 7 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
The vote in May would be whether to go back to 7 cents per $1,000.
John Lewis, the fair manager, said the increase is necessary to keep up with growth and pay for ongoing maintenance and operational expenses.
He said funding from the levy also allows Clatsop County 4-H and other nonprofits to have a place to offer classes without charge.
Since the last renewal, there have been several upgrades to the fairgrounds, including the construction of a new storage building, installation of Wi-Fi throughout the grounds and cellphone booths inside the main building. There have also been upgrades to the gates, signs and restroom fixtures.
Upgrades to the footbridge are planned next year, as well as replacing doors and chairs.
“There’s just a lot of those types of things that are wearing out as the facility is now 20 years old,” Lewis said.
He said the board wants to stay even with increasing costs.
Looking into the future, Lewis said the fair board is also looking at potential funding opportunities to construct a new multiuse facility.
“We’re continually growing, so we’re looking down the road at possibly maybe another main structure. And we’re looking at different ways we could possibly fund that maybe,” Lewis said.
The board is considering a bond.
The idea of a new multiuse facility is still in its early stages, but Lewis said the facility could be used as another main building for more space during the fair, horse events and larger monster truck shows.
“The other thing it would allow us to do is to finish concreting our current indoor arena,” Lewis said.
Some events need a solid surface. Lewis said the 15-year-old plastic floor they roll out is coming to the end of its life. He said a new plastic floor costs more than concrete, so the board is trying to create a cost-effective strategy moving forward.
