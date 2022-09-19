The manager of the Clatsop County Fair abruptly left his post as the Fair Board was preparing to fire him after concerns about his ability to manage operations and maintain trust.

The Fair Board placed John Lewis on administrative leave in late May and was set to terminate his employment before a separation agreement was reached in early June. Lewis, who had served as the fairgrounds operations manager for four years, agreed to a two-month severance package.

Documents showed tension between the operations manager and the Fair Board.

