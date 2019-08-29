A vacant house on the grounds of the Clatsop County Fair and Expo will go up for public auction on Sept. 13.
The four-bedroom, early-20th century house has been unoccupied for several years and the county decided to put it up for auction instead of paying the high cost to make the structure habitable again.
The successful bidder will be required to move the house or dismantle it down to the foundation.
The auction will be held at 11 a.m. at the Fair and Expo at 92937 Walluski Loop. For more information contact, John Lewis, the fair manager, at 503-325-4600.
