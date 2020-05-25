When the Falcon Cove Beach Water District board voted to extend a moratorium for another six months in December, they said they believed it would be the last time.
But Charles Dice, the water district's system operator, told property owners during a meeting via teleconference Saturday that the moratorium will be extended again on June 6.
The water district declared an emergency in December 2018 after reporting that water production had been at record low levels for the past several years during late summer months. The board attributed the water shortage to increased use at vacation rentals.
Property owners who want to build in Cove Beach and Falcon Cove, an unincorporated area on the border of Clatsop and Tillamook counties, have been limited in their ability to obtain building permits because of the moratorium.
Separate investigations
The board's actions have drawn criticism about transparency and possible ulterior motives to limit development. Some property owners have conducted their own investigations, which have contradicted the board's findings.
Guido Paparoni, a geologist, and his wife, Margaret Rozendaal, a climate scientist, own a lot in Cove Beach and spent months analyzing data obtained through public records requests. They came to the conclusion that there is no drought or water shortage in the late summer months. David Livermore, a hydrogeologist and longtime homeowner in Cove Beach, came to the same conclusions. They shared their findings with water district and Clatsop County last year.
Dice walked back claims of a water shortage in December after he said the water district discovered an obstruction in its well that lead to false data. He said he felt confident another extension of the moratorium would not be needed.
But Dice told property owners Saturday that the water district is waiting on a water rights permit from the state for the well, which is why the board is extending the moratorium for another six months.
"As soon as we have final approval, then as the board has discussed, we will take the risk, sort to speak, and lift the moratorium even before we have finished the construction of the integration with well No. 1," Dice said. "That's our intent."
But Paparoni and others told the board in May that they emailed the Oregon Water Resources Department and found that no permit is needed for the water district's purposes.
Clatsop County Commissioner Lianne Thompson, who represents most of South County and lives in Cove Beach, told the water district board during a public hearing Saturday that the purpose of the board is to deliver water.
"To the extent that it strays beyond that — speaking hypothetically, of course — into areas such as constraining growth, that is beyond the scope of the legal authority of the water board," she said.
"Working with my experience and listening to the myriad of phone calls and emails — please, I have so many during the past months and years — I would say that this district is at risk for lawsuits because people see illegal taking of their property rights. I also have heard the risk of (an) ethics complaint with the Oregon Ethics Commission, but most of all I have seen exacerbating conflict between neighbors. To the extent that we are living together here as neighbors, I beg you, I plead with you, look for ways to listen to others."
'Appropriate data'
Residents and property owners also spoke out against the board's plan to install a second well. The water district has identified two locations for a second well. One location is near where the first well was drilled and the other is in a subdivision called Cove Creek.
Jim Caldwell, who lives in Cove Creek, asked the board to consider delaying spending money on studies for a second well.
"From what I know of the other folks here, I think there's pretty much consensus that we're not interested in pushing forward with that until we have good evidence and the water is actually needed," he said.
"I think the main question that arises for many of us here and in Cove Creek is that, you know, this report that Guido Paparoni and Margaret Rozendaal have submitted in the past to the board has not really, as far as we can tell, been addressed," he said.
Krista Shipsey, who also lives in Cove Creek, told the board she wants to understand the discrepancies between Paparoni and Rozendaal's findings and the water district's findings, especially since the moratorium is driving the district's budget.
"And what I'm asking for is an opportunity to really ask questions regarding kind of both datasets, because I think in order to justify the moratorium and everything that goes toward that in terms of the budget, there needs to be appropriate data and there needs to be the ability to question that," she said.
