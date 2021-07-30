Fall salmon fishing opens Sunday The Astorian Jul 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The fall Chinook salmon season opens on the Columbia River and coastal rivers Sunday.North Coast rivers and streams are closed to fishing from 2 p.m. to one hour before sunrise to reduce stress on fish as water temperatures remain elevated in some areas.State fishery managers caution that anglers could be entering areas farther upriver on the Columbia River impacted in the 2020 fires. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Columbia River River Stream Fishing Hydrography North Coast Chinook Salmon Manager Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesObelisk Beer Co. to open in AstoriaObituary: Charles Scott ParkerEveryday People: New Warrenton officer has local rootsAstoria School District gives families choice to mask against virusIn Warrenton, a vacation rental turns into a burr for the cityObituary: Carrie Marie ShekerObituary: Daniel Scott BaergenOregon Health Authority recommends masks indoors as virus cases surgeObituary: Nancy Joan DonovanObituary: Jody Ann Wright Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports