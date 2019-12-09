A family with ties to Astoria was tragically separated while visiting Seattle over Thanksgiving weekend.
Rebecca Richman, her brother, Michael Richman, and their father, Steve Richman, were visiting Seattle from Los Angeles. Rebecca Richman's boyfriend joined them as they left their hotel on Nov. 29.
A driver who was allegedly speeding and high on methamphetamine lost control of her vehicle, striking the Richman family and Rebecca Richman’s boyfriend on the sidewalk.
According to King County prosecutors, Rebecca Richman, 28, died at the scene, and her brother, Michael Richman, 26, died in the emergency room.
Their father, Steve Richman, 63, sustained serious injuries.
Rebecca Richman’s boyfriend had minor injuries.
According to police, after striking the family, the driver hit a fire hydrant and a streetlight pole before getting out of the car and fleeing the scene.
The driver, Radalyn King, 23, has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular assault, felony hit and run and reckless driving.
Steve Richman lives in Los Angeles and owns a home in Astoria.
During the summer of 2017, Rebecca Richman worked as a law clerk for Clatsop County Circuit Court under the supervision of Judge Paula Brownhill. She was a law student at Lewis & Clark College and graduated and passed the bar earlier this year.
"Rebecca was smart and personable and inquisitive," Brownhill said. "She had lots of energy and worked hard, working more hours than the program required. She was an excellent law clerk, and she would have been a good lawyer.
"Her death is a tragic loss, and the circumstances are incomprehensible. My heart aches for her father Steve Richman, her boyfriend Andrew, and everyone who cared for Rebecca and her brother Michael."
