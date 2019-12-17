WARRENTON — A fire destroyed a family's home near the Skipanon Slough on Tuesday afternoon.
Christina Secord tearfully watched alongside family and friends as firefighters worked to contain the fire and retrieve valuables. She said the house was her family's home for 17 years.
"I'm devastated. All my memories of my children are here," Secord said. "Everything can be replaced except for the pictures of my son that I lost in 2017."
Firefighters quickly retrieved her son's urn from the burning home, along with other memorabilia.
Trevor Secord, a 15-year-old Warrenton High School football player, was killed in January 2017 after being struck by a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 101 in Gearhart after drinking with friends.
"I got his urn, so he got out," Christina Secord said. "I got the last picture that him and my oldest two boys got to take together."
She said those were the things she asked firefighters to save.
Secord said her daughter was home when the fire started but was able to get out safely.
She said she is thankful her children are safe, but said her Great Dane, "Lola," did not make it out. She believes her cats may have been stuck inside, as well.
Firefighters have not confirmed whether the family's pets died in the fire. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
