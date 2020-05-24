The family of a 21-year old woman who died after falling on Neahkahnie Mountain last May has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help local fire districts buy new rescue equipment.
Michelle Casey was hiking with her boyfriend when she slipped and fell over 100 feet off the face of the mountain.
Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue and Cannon Beach Fire and Rescue responded and were able to recover Casey, who died later that night after suffering severe injuries.
"As her family, we don't want anyone else to ever go through this same tragic experience, so we asked what we could do to help both the Nehalem Fire and Rescue team and their neighbors to the north, Cannon Beach Fire and Rescue," Casey's parents wrote on the GoFundMe page.
They are raising $30,000 to help pay for rescue equipment and training for crews.
