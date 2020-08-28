Trudy Citovic still has family photos from when her father, former Mayor Willis Van Dusen, married her stepmother in the back chapel at the Rosebriar Bed & Breakfast on 14th Street in the 1990s.
The mansion, which has played host to everything from a private home and convent to a bed-and-breakfast, sat vacant since 2018 after the women’s drug treatment center that took it over closed.
Citovic and her husband, Djordje, who relocated from Portland back to Astoria to be closer to her family, recently closed on the historic property for just over $1 million to split between their personal residence and a bed-and-breakfast.
The home, near the even larger Flavel mansion being restored by the Newenhof family, was built in 1922 as the residence of Frank Patton, an owner of Astoria Savings Bank.
The building was acquired by St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church. In the 1950s, it became a convent to house nuns with the Sisters of the Holy Names, which ran the Young Ladies Catholic Academy on 14th Street and Grand Avenue next to the church.
At more than 8,700 square feet, the two-story Rosebriar includes 12 rooms, each with their own bathrooms from its days as a lodging, and a carriage house in the rear.
“It was a convent until the 1980s, and then it was a home for wayward girls for a while, and then it became a bed-and-breakfast,” Citovic said.
Ellie and Bill Dooner, a Memphis couple known for opening drug and alcohol treatment centers around the country, opened the former 40-bed Astoria Pointe above Uniontown in 2005. In 2009, they expanded into the Rosebriar, creating a 16-bed women’s treatment facility.
The treatment center operated until just over two years ago, when Sunspire Health abruptly closed without explanation. Other treatment providers toyed with the possibility of taking over the turnkey operation, but nobody ever reopened, and the Rosebriar hit the market.
The Dooner family still owns Astoria Pointe, which Pacific Seafood hopes to convert to an 80-bed dormitory for seasonal workers at its Warrenton plant. The dorms, approved by the Astoria Planning Commission and appealed by neighbors worried about the impact on livability, go before the City Council in October.
The Citovics relocated from Chicago to Portland a decade ago. In 2018, they came to Astoria with their two children after the eldest, Alina, was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy. The couple wanted the smaller schools and family support network.
“With the kids’ needs, we thought it was just the right time to get out of the city,” Djordje Citovic said.
Trudy works in her family’s business, Van Dusen Beverages, and Djordje runs their Airbnb rental in Portland. They helped start Fire Station Yoga in the Uppertown Firefighters Museum and were looking for a local investment. They were under contract to buy the Rosebriar when the coronavirus pandemic hit the North Coast.
“We ended up losing our earnest money and backing out of the deal, because our vision was to run it like an inn or a hotel and have these people coming and going, and kind of live here as managers on site,” Trudy Citovic said. “But we couldn’t see how that was going to happen when all the lodging was shut down.”
Representatives for the Dooner family called the Citovics in July, ready to make a deal, they said. The Citovics closed on the property through their company, Rosebriaire. With building contractors busier than ever, Djordje Citovic has been doing most of the work refurbishing the Rosebriar into a bed-and-breakfast.
“We can actually kind of divide the place, where it’s almost like a duplex, like two totally separate living spaces, separate entrances, separate everything,” he said.
The couple’s vision is to rent the back half of the house, the former convent dorms added on and the carriage house to larger traveling groups within coronavirus gathering limits, with the convent’s former chapel and backyard as group gathering places. The property comes with a walking path that cuts uphill, formerly used by nuns walking to and from the Catholic school.
They bought two cats, “Rose” and “Briar,” to help manage rodents.
For Trudy Citovic, the move is a dream come true, returning home after moving around the country to raise her family and help restart a historic property.
“Coming back, I have a new sense of respect for the community and knowing that it’s not just something you can recreate,” she said. “You can’t recreate generations of friendships, you know, multigenerational. It’s the place that I want to raise my family.”
