Teresa Retzlaff, the owner of 46 North Farm in Olney, waited for that moment all farmers watch for in spring when it’s dry enough to turn the beds over and mow down the cover crop to prepare for planting.
But as that moment was delayed, she became worried.
Then, her early spring plants were hit by an unexpected snowfall on April 11, stunting or killing many of her plants. A frost came in May when the last frost of the season usually comes in April. The rain lasted until June.
Only about a quarter of her perennials could be harvested.
“I’ve been growing on the Oregon Coast for almost 20 years, and I don’t think I’ve ever experienced a spring quite like this,” she said.
With smaller summer harvests, farmers like Retzlaff are still feeling the effects of strange spring weather months later.
Tomatoes, corn, berries and other items have been sparse at farmers markets usually filled with a variety of produce.
North Coast Food Web, a nonprofit that runs an online farmers market, had a tough time finding vendors this year and has sold less produce from local farmers due to the later season, Caitlin Seyfried, the food partnerships manager, said.
No farming year is typical, but people across the board have been impacted this year.
“It was like one thing after another … ,” Retzlaff said. “It was very depressing, very worrying. And like I said, I’ve been through some really bad springs before and I’ve seen snow, you know, like a light snow in April before. I’ve seen like frosts that are late. I mean I’ve seen elements of all of these things, but I’ve never seen them all in one year. It was crazy. It was really unexpected.”
Farmers in the area have gotten to know what grows well in a coastal environment. However, with the weather becoming harder to predict, they aren’t as sure which crops will prosper.
“I feel like all my previous experience just like flew out the window,” Retzlaff said. “And I’m like, ‘I have no idea what’s going on here.’”
Plants that are indigenous to the North Coast should be doing well in their natural environment. But the unusual weather has affected the entire local ecosystem, not just farms. Retzlaff said birds are struggling to find berries in the wild that are late and flocking to crops instead, depleting harvests even further.
Kelly Huckestein, who owns Spring Up Farm in Knappa, said fluctuating temperatures throughout spring have led to crops being severely delayed and not as robust. This is the first year her yields will not increase after seven years.
There is more exhaustion and fatigue among the farmers in her circle this year after trying to adapt to the different weather conditions.
Julie Hackett, who started Laughing Rabbit Farm in Astoria last year, had begun to hope this was just an unusual spring for the coast when the weather became exceptionally cold and the rain soaked her field.
At farmers markets, people who had lived in Astoria all their lives told her the season was returning to what it had been 30 to 40 years ago, she said.
Huckestein has been told the same thing, but extreme weather like last year’s heat wave and this year’s late snow makes her think the future is going to be unpredictable.
“I think it’s just going to be more and more different weather and that farmers are going to definitely feel that first or more severely than a lot of other folks on the coast,” Huckestein said.
Some farms, especially smaller ones, have had financial difficulties after losing their crops or having smaller harvests this year, Retzlaff said.
Larger farms tend to have insurance that helps them with crop loss, but smaller farms have to take that financial loss.
“This is a year where we really need community to step up and help,” she said. “That’s the best way you can do it is to just go out and support farms economically because that helps us get through these years that are really challenging.”