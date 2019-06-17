Warrenton’s first ever farmers market launches Thursday.
The market, billed as a fishermen and farmers market, will be held every Thursday this summer from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Warrenton Marina, near the office on N.E. Harbor Place.
Harbormaster Jane Sweet and marina staff first floated the idea of holding the market during a City Commission meeting in May. Commissioners supported the proposal, though Mayor Henry Balensifer cautioned that the market’s business model needs to be self-sustaining so the city is not losing money.
Marina staff consulted with market organizers in Clatsop County to figure out logistics and settled on Thursdays so that the Warrenton market does not conflict with any other existing markets.
Marina staff have a dozen vendors lined up. They will be selling kettle corn, shave ice, jewelry, smoked salmon chowder, fresh flowers and a lot of produce, Sweet said.
“Hopefully it will be fun,” she said. “We’ve never done it before so it’s a learning experience for us, too.”
“We’re starting off a little slow but hopefully it will pick up.”
