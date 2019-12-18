The Clatsop County Fair Board has decided to donate a farmhouse on the grounds to the Oregon State Fire Marshal for firefighter training.
The fair board has looked at several options over the years to restore the house, but none of the options have panned out. The fair board agreed not to spend any more money on the house.
The fire marshal is scheduled to begin burning the farmhouse in January.
