A fatal single-vehicle accident this afternoon has closed U.S. Highway 26 in both directions.
At around 2 p.m., officers responded to the crash about 6 miles west of Manning in Washington County. The one occupant was declared dead at the scene.
The highway is expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate. Drivers are being asked to take the detour on Timber Road.
