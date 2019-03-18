A fatal car accident closed U.S. Highway 30 near John Day for more than an hour Saturday evening.
Windy Olive Jenkins, of Vancouver, Washington, was driving eastbound on Highway 30 around milepost 92 before she drove off the roadway, down an embankment and into a tree around 7 p.m.
The 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Oregon State Police.
