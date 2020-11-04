U.S. Highway 101 was closed in both directions about 3 miles south of Warrenton Wednesday following a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles.
Officials said it may be an extended closure while law enforcement investigates and reconstructs the crash.
Is the DA doing any reporting anymore or are you just reposting other sources? A location would be nice so those down here could figure out if a alternative route is available.
