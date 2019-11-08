A father and son suffered injuries after a car crash on the New Youngs Bay Bridge on Thursday morning.
Police said the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta crossed the center line and crashed into a Ford Fiesta.
The Warrenton Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to extricate a 6-year-old boy and his father from the Ford Fiesta. They were taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. The boy had serious injuries and was flown to a Portland area hospital.
The driver of the Volkswagen Jetta declined any medical treatment.
Police referred the case to the district attorney's office.
