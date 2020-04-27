Even amid a campaign driven mostly online and over the phone by the coronavirus pandemic, favorites have emerged in the Democratic and Republican primaries to replace state Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell.
The Astoria Democrat announced just before the filing deadline in March that she would not run for a second term, moving to Washington state because of her husband’s new job with Pacific Power.
Democrats outnumber Republicans in state House District 32 and have held the seat since 2002. But Republicans, buoyed by a rural backlash against proposed climate change legislation, are facing one of their best opportunities to take the seat.
Debbie Boothe-Schmidt, a trial assistant for Clatsop County and a board member with the Sunset Empire Transportation District, is running in the Democratic primary in May against George Kiepke, a former county commissioner.
In the Republican primary, Tillamook Mayor Suzanne Weber is facing off against Vineeta Lower, an online educator who lost a close election in 2018 to Mitchell.
Boothe-Schmidt and Weber have emerged as favorites, gathering almost all fundraising so far. Weber, a retired educator, amassed more than $40,000 in donations as of Monday from the regional business community to Lower’s $3,000. Boothe-Schmidt has raised more than $24,000, while Kiepke has recorded no contributions.
Republicans
Weber estimates she has reached around 120,000 people, mostly through Facebook videos. During a recent Zoom teleconference for candidates organized by Republicans, she said the North Coast needs better representation than Mitchell, who has taken heat over her support for cap and trade to help combat climate change and a corporate activity tax to provide more funding for public schools.
“It’s my hope to bring common sense back to the Legislature and back to Salem in the form of what we and the North Oregon Coast believe,” Weber said.
Weber said defeating cap-and-trade legislation is her top priority. She also took aim at the Student Success Act, which was financed by a corporate activity tax to support educational reforms she believes need to be voided.
Weber has gathered almost all major donations from the regional business community, including $5,000 from a political action committee for Oregon real estate agents; $3,000 from Hampton Lumber; and $1,500 each from the #TimberUnity PAC, the North Coast First PAC and Koch Industries. Koch is the owner of the Georgia-Pacific Wauna Mill, which would have faced emissions regulation under the proposed cap-and-trade bill.
“Vineeta Lower is a lovely lady,” Weber said of her opponent by phone last week. “I think that I am more electable because I have more experience in public office.”
Lower said Mitchell has turned her back on North Coast constituents.
“I want to really work on addressing this … tax exhaustion that we have recently seen implemented,” she said at the recent teleconference.
Lower pointed to state fees for paddleboarding and canoeing as inappropriate, as well as protecting vulnerable populations on fixed incomes from property tax increases and addressing the high cost of medication.
Democrats
Boothe-Schmidt announced her candidacy the same day Mitchell publicly revealed she wasn’t running for reelection. Kiepke, a former Clatsop County commissioner, also filed at the last minute for the Democratic primary.
Boothe-Schmidt said it seemed like a good time to parlay her experience with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees to serving Oregonians as a whole.
“I can fight for better wages, safer working conditions, affordable health care,” she said. “I can take my experience working with the union, and hopefully take that to Salem and benefit the whole district, not just the union local.”
She has so far raised more than $17,000 from her union and $1,000 from the Service Employees International Union, which helped propel Mitchell to victory in 2018.
It’s been challenging to get her name out amid government restrictions over the coronavirus, Boothe-Schmidt said. She’s so far focused on phone- and text-banking, with flyers coming out soon.
Kiepke said he’s been doing online forums and interviews with unions, Realtors and other interest groups. He said the first priority is getting the economy back on track, in part by getting Democrats and Republicans to work together in the Legislature. The last two legislative sessions have been stymied by Republican walkouts over cap-and-trade legislation.
State legislators “have got to be able to improve relationships where we can sit down at the table and talk about things and come up with a consensus, and not have this supermajority crammed down your throat,” he said of Democratic advantages in the state House and Senate.
Aside from teleconferences, the election has not featured the usual public forums where candidates stake their positions. The American Association of University Women canceled a forum planned for last week. Liz Bartell, president of the association, said the group is unsure whether there will be a future forum virtually or in person.
Andy Davis, the chairman of the Clatsop County Democratic Central Committee, said the party has been inviting candidates for all offices to speak at its monthly meetings. The party has discussed a possible candidate forum, he said.
