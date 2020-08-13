The Astoria Fire Department recently received nearly $160,000 for new breathing packs. Cannon Beach Fire District got $47,600 for new hoses. And more federal grant money could be on the way.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s grants program helps fire departments nationwide with equipment, staffing and training.
Dan Crutchfield, the Astoria fire chief, said the bottles in the fire department’s self-contained breathing backpacks are 15 years old and need to be replaced.
“I guess, historically, the department over the last few years has not been seeking grant funds, but I believe in them," he said. "And this will help the city drastically. That’s $160,000 that we don’t have to take out of an account that can go towards apparatus and other things.”
Marc Reckmann, the chief of the Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District, said his grant money will replace nozzles and hoses that date back to the 1970s.
“And then they’re heavy,” Reckmann said. “New hose is so much lighter and easier to work with.”
This is Reckmann’s third grant from FEMA as Cannon Beach fire chief. The others have paid for a volunteer coordinator and new breathing packs for Cannon Beach and the Hamlet Rural Fire Protection District.
“I’ve been doing the Assistance to Firefighters Grants since it started in 2001,” he said. “I came from Cornelius Fire, where I wrote all the grants, and I just about got a grant every year off of it.”
Reckmann still has two other grants pending to buy new radios to help cover Gearhart to Cannon Beach and to replace a truck used in outdoor rescues.
Crutchfield said Reckmann is also helping on a grant next year to get new radios for the northern part of the county.
