The Harbor in Astoria has been awarded a federal grant to improve services for sexual assault survivors in Clatsop County.

The amount — $695,519 over three years — is part of $3.2 million coming to Oregon through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden recently announced. The grant is for rural communities. Grant County received a similar grant.

Evidence kits
Clatsop County has a shortage of sexual assault nurse examiners.

