A solar panel project planned at Fort George Brewery’s property in Uniontown will get help from a federal grant.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley announced Friday that the Astoria brewery will receive a $144,460 federal rural development grant to install a large, roof-mounted solar panel.

Fort George
