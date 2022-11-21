A solar panel project planned at Fort George Brewery’s property in Uniontown will get help from a federal grant.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley announced Friday that the Astoria brewery will receive a $144,460 federal rural development grant to install a large, roof-mounted solar panel.
The project is expected to replace 68% of the energy used for the brewery’s distribution, canning and production operations with renewable electricity.
“I am proud to see Oregon businesses like Fort George set their sights on fighting the climate crisis as they continue to produce iconic Oregon products,” Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, said in a statement. “I will continue to work with businesses around Oregon to move to renewable energy, making it more affordable to do business while protecting our environment.”
Merkley, an Oregon Democrat who helped create the Rural Energy for America Program, said the funding will not only support the craft beer industry “with lower energy costs, but also cut back on dangerous carbon pollution.”
The project, which Fort George’s owner, Chris Nemlowill, expects to cost over $2 million, could reduce the company’s utility bill by $36,913 per year.
Over its lifetime, the system is expected to offset carbon dioxide at a level equivalent to 207,210 trees or 909,030 gallons of gasoline.
Nemlowill said he feels the project is the best thing the company can do from a sustainability standpoint.
“I think that it’s really important to be sustainable and be stewards in our community,” he said, adding that he wants the brewery to set a good example. “I think it will also be very inspiring for our community.”
Nemlowill said Fort George has applied for a couple of other grants, which he said would be necessary to help get the project completed.
If the additional funding is secured, he expects the project to begin by the summer of 2024.
“We’re very excited about the project and we really want to keep this going, get it to the finish line,” Nemlowill said. “It’s really important to us.”