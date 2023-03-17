CANNON BEACH — The last time the Haystack Rock Awareness Program recorded a sighting of a sunflower sea star was in 2019.

They are one of the largest sea stars in the world, measuring up to 1 meter across, with as many as 20 arms. Voracious predators, they feed on urchins, fish and even birds. For visitors to Haystack Rock, they could be a dramatic sight during extreme low tides.

Sea stars

Sunflower sea stars could be listed as threatened.

This story is part of a collaboration between The Astorian and Coast Community Radio.

