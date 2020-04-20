Astoria-based WCT Marine & Construction, one of the few remaining shipwrights in the region, has secured a $573,000 federal grant to build a self-contained outside work area at North Tongue Point.
The U.S. Maritime Administration provided the grant through its Small Shipyard Grant Program. WCT will match $191,000.
Carol and Willie Toristoja started at North Tongue Point several years ago, eventually buying out the neighboring J&H Boatworks and Columbia Steel Supply and nearing 50 employees at times.
Remi Toristoja, an in-law of the family and office manager with Columbia Steel, wrote the grant with consultant Bill Cook, a former Port of Astoria administrator.
The company’s been applying for three years, Remi Toristoja said, while slowly investing in the company, adding employees and buying equipment.
“This year, I feel like they just saw that we’ve been investing in our own company,” she said. “And this year, we kind of dove deeper into the environmental aspect.”
WCT requested a 200-foot-long, 60-foot-wide tent where employees can work on tugs, barges and commercial fishing boats out of the wind and rain, speeding up the turnaround on projects. Under the tent will be a filtered drainage to catch byproducts from welding, painting and other vessel work.
Cook said the self-contained nature of the work station creates broad appeal among environmental and other agencies, while helping the company turn around boats that much faster.
“Generally, there are five or six projects going on at one time. Others are outside,” he said. “This allows us to turn around projects quicker, not having to deal with outside elements.”
Several years ago, the Port of Astoria relinquished a lease at North Tongue Point early, having lost significant sums trying to reinvigorate the former U.S. Navy seaplane base. Ending the lease early allowed Hyak Maritime, a regional tug- and barge-builder, to buy the property from Montana-based Washington Development Co. and begin its redevelopment into a shipwright hub, led by WCT.
The company received support for the shipyard grant from local, state and federal politicians, along with state officials. During a recent Astoria City Council meeting, Mayor Bruce Jones said he’s written letters of support the last few years for WCT’s application. U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici was among several in Oregon’s congressional delegation who supported the application.
“The maritime economy is essential to rural coastal communities across Northwest Oregon and the Pacific Northwest,” the Oregon Democrat wrote in a letter of support. “Without a well-equipped shipyard, no vessel is safe on the ocean or the Columbia River — a major shipping route.”
Bonamici pointed out recent shipyard closures that have left fewer options for repairs and fabrication. Astoria Marine Construction Co., a specialist in wooden boats, was felled by pollution from contracts to build minesweepers for the Navy during World War II and the Korean War. Owner Tim Fastabend is unsure of how and whether his company will go on in some reduced form after a multimillion-dollar cleanup on the Lewis and Clark River is removed.
The Port once planned a large boatyard on Pier 3 surrounded by marine-related businesses. But boat work took a back seat to the more lucrative income of Asian log exports, which have collapsed during a trade war with China. The Port’s boatyard is also limited by the 88-ton mobile boat lift it uses on Pier 3 to hoist vessels onto land.
The Port of Toledo, several miles up the Yaquina River from Newport, has invested around $10 million buying and fixing up a former private boatyard, much of it paid for by state and federal grants. The port has installed a 300-ton travel lift to hoist boats, along with several covered work stations.
