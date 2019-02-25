The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking comment on the state-mandated cleanup plan for Astoria Marine Construction Co. on the Lewis and Clark River.
The proposed cleanup includes removal of contamination hot spots, placement of an upland gravel cap and an in-water sand-mixing layer to enhance the natural recovery of sediment.
The project requires federal review because of the company's previous removal as a federal Superfund site, because of the shipyard’s presence on the National Register of Historic Places and because cleanup will modify levees and a navigational channel under the jurisdiction of the Army Corps.
Comments will be considered in determining whether it would be in the public interest to proceed with the cleanup.
The cleanup is the result of historical contamination from the company's contract building wooden minesweepers during World War II and the Korean War. The company has stated that the cleanup, estimated at more than $2 million, will result in its closure sometime this year.
Comments on the proposed cleanup should refer to PM-F-Astoria Marine Construction-2019 and are due by March 7. They can be emailed to eric.v.bluhm@usace.army.mil; mailed to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District, ATTN: Mr. Eric V. Bluhm, 333 SW 1st Ave., Portland, OR., 97204-3440; or mailed to P.O. Box 2946 Portland, OR., 97208-2946.
