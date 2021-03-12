Clatsop County residents interested in running for a position on a local governing board in the May elections have until 5 p.m. on Thursday to file.
Positions on the boards of more than 30 local service districts are up for election.
Three spots are open on the Port of Astoria Commission. Dirk Rhone, the president of the Port Commission, along with Commissioner James Campbell and Commissioner Frank Spence, have filed for reelection.
Four positions are up for grabs on the Sunset Empire Transportation District Board, along with two on the Clatsop Care Health District Board and five on the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board. Numerous positions are open on the governing boards of water, fire, sewer and rural law enforcement districts.
In education, four positions are open on the Clatsop Community College Board, three on the Astoria School Board, four on the Warrenton-Hammond School Board, four on the Seaside School Board, three on the Knappa School Board and three on the Jewell School Board.
Candidate filing forms and information on the requirements for each service district is available on the county's website.