An independent film crew is in Astoria shooting several scenes for a movie starring Daisy Ridley.
Ridley is best known for her role as Rey in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker.” She also appeared in the film "Murder on the Orient Express."
The crew for the independent film quietly staged scenes at Coffee Girl, Golden Luck Restaurant & Lounge, the Port of Astoria, an intersection downtown and privately owned property in the area.
Due to the independent nature of the film and small size of the crew, producers worked to keep the production under wraps.
The name of the project hasn’t been released yet, and producers are tight-lipped about the details. They revealed that the story takes place near the water, which turned their attention to Astoria.
“We needed a coastal town, and we wanted to do it on the West Coast because it’s honestly not as photographed in film as the East Coast is, like shooting something in Maine or Massachusetts,” Alex Saks, the film's producer, said.
Saks, who has co-produced several movies, including “The Florida Project,” said it’s too early to publicly disclose the details and plotline of this film, but that the team feels strongly about the piece.
“The writers put together the project and I had read it early on and shared it with a filmmaker I had worked with before,” Saks said. “We decided it was something we were all passionate about and came on board. Our director came out and did a pre-scout in the summer and just fell in love with Astoria. A lot of our locations are in the heart of Astoria, and some are in Seaside.”
The film’s director is Rachel Lambert. The production team also includes Portland-based producers Steven Weisman and Kyle Eaton. The pair have worked together on another Oregon film, “Pig” starring Nicolas Cage that was released this summer by Neon. Eaton and Weisman’s job is to hire local crew, vendors and resources.
“It’s nice to be in a place like Astoria where people aren’t asking, ‘When are you leaving?’ but instead, ‘What are you working on? Oh, that’s great,’” Weisman said. “They’re supportive of our work here, which is hard work, and we’re grateful for the collaborations with the city.”
The crew arrived in the area to begin work on Labor Day and is now wrapping up the production.
“It’s an amazing place to shoot,” Saks said. “The strength of the crew and the quality of the people up here really has been such a joy. It’s really been a wonderful place to film and see. Kyle and their team have made it really easy. We’ll be coming back whether they like it or not.”
“We’ve had a great time filming here, and appreciate that the town has been very helpful from the city to the police to the fire department. Everybody’s been really helpful with our project and we’re grateful," Weisman added.
No public call for extras was announced for the film, however, some locals were given opportunities to work on the sets through word of mouth.