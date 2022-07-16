A fire on the seventh floor of the Astor Building caused minor, mostly smoke damage on Saturday afternoon.

The apartment building on 14th Street downtown was briefly evacuated. Shortly afterward, all residents, except those who live on the seventh floor, were allowed to return.

The resident of the apartment where the fire started was not home at the time, Astoria police said. No injuries were reported.

The Astoria Fire Department will determine the cause of the fire, police said.

