A fire damaged a home Sunday on 2nd Avenue in Seaside.
Seaside Fire and Rescue says while the cause of the fire is unknown it appears to have originated in the crawl space under the house.
The kitchen and bathroom have substantial damage, but firefighters were able to contain the fire to those areas in the house.
The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
