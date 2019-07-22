The fire danger level in Northwest Oregon has been lifted to moderate.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said that as temperatures increase, fire managers will raise the fire danger level. The change is effective at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
Officials say campfires will only be allowed at designated camping sites. Also, motorists traveling on forest roads are required to have a shovel and 1 gallon of water or a 2.5 pound or larger fire extinguisher. Nonindustrial use of chain saws is allowed.
