The Clatsop and Tillamook state forests reopened to the public on Friday.
Campfires are allowed with a valid permit or in designated campsites. People traveling state forest roads are required to carry a shovel and an extinguisher or 1 gallon of water.
A countywide burn ban remains in effect, but burning in burn barrels is now allowed until 10 a.m. with a permit.
Nonindustrial chainsaw use is allowed until 1 p.m. Each saw is required to have one shovel, one extinguisher, a spark arresting screen and a one hour fire watch.
