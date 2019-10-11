A home on Simonsen Road in Knappa was destroyed by fire on Thursday morning.
No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.
In the afternoon, the fire flared up again, but firefighters were able to put it out.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
