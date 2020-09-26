A workshop on Walluski Loop in Astoria was destroyed Saturday afternoon in a fire.
Firefighters were called at 12:45 p.m. to the fire, which had spread into the woods, effecting a few trees. Ammunition and propane tanks stored in the shop created some explosions.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the home.
The closest fire hydrant was at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds, so agencies throughout the county arrived on scene with water trucks to dump water into a port-a-tank.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
