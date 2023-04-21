Facing higher operations costs, the Lewis and Clark Rural Fire Protection District wants voters to approve a 25-cent increase to the tax rate of a five-year local option levy in the May election.
Measure 4-224 — with a new tax rate of $1.15 per $1,000 of assessed property value — would help maintain emergency services, fund new equipment and support paid staff. The levy, if approved, is estimated to raise $1.4 million over five years.
“(The levy) needed to go higher but there is no way I wanted to do that to the people, so I did the very minimum for it,” Jeff Golightly, the fire chief in Lewis and Clark, said.
Golightly said a chunk of the money would go toward purchasing two new automated external defibrillators, which are costly pieces of equipment.
The levy also covers the salaries of Golightly, a training officer and a bookkeeper.
The measure follows the approval of three prior five-year levies for the fire district. If the measure were to fail in May, Golightly said the fire department would lose its full-time personnel.
The Lewis and Clark fire district, like many others in Clatsop County, has struggled with rising call volume and the inability to retain and recruit volunteers.
“As of right now, I’ve had no negative feedback on anything. I’m feeling pretty good right now that we should be OK,” he said about the likelihood of the measure passing.
The fire district operates out of two stations, with the primary station located in Jeffers Garden off U.S. Highway 101 Business.
“(Voters) should vote ‘yes’ to continue the level of service that our fire department provides in fire, medical and rescue — especially on the medical side, we do a lot of medical here,” Golightly said. “Being able to have a couple paid personnel to be able to go immediately out the door and get on scene is valuable.”