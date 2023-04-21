Facing higher operations costs, the Lewis and Clark Rural Fire Protection District wants voters to approve a 25-cent increase to the tax rate of a five-year local option levy in the May election.

Measure 4-224 — with a new tax rate of $1.15 per $1,000 of assessed property value — would help maintain emergency services, fund new equipment and support paid staff. The levy, if approved, is estimated to raise $1.4 million over five years.

