Police said three men and one woman with her baby were involved in allegedly setting cardboard on fire after writing on the inside of the bathroom at the East Mooring Basin early Wednesday morning.
James Robert Keiweg, 28, of Woodruff, Wisconsin, was arrested on a warrant out of Seaside and also charged with resisting arrest.
Police said the woman had a 1-month-old baby under her clothes and fled to the woods. After she was found, she was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria and the baby was taken into protective custody.
