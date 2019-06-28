Fire season in Clatsop County will begin on Monday
The Oregon Department of Forestry says both public and private lands face potential fire hazard.
A countywide burn ban will be in effect. Burn barrels will require a burn permit, which people can get through the Department of Forestry and some local fire departments.
Residents may see fire information boards on major roads entering forest areas which display fire hazard levels from green, being low hazard, to red, being extreme hazard.
This year, campfires will be allowed at campsites if the fire hazard level is low, but the campfire ban will go back into effect if the fire hazard level reaches moderate.
For more information about fire season requirements, call 503-325-7215. To request a burning permit or get more information, call 503-325-5451.
