The Oregon Department of Forestry announced that the countywide burn ban officially ended at noon on Monday.
With the end of fire season, logging operations are no longer subject to fire protection laws. Recreationists no longer are required to carry a shovel and fire extinguisher or 1 gallon of water.
Burning of logging slash still requires a burning permit, but not burn barrels or open burning.
