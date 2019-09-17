The Oregon Department of Forestry has announced the end of the fire season.
Burning permits are no longer required for burn barrels or open burning. However, the burning of logging slash still requires a permit.
For more information, contact the local Oregon Department of Forestry office at 503-325-5451.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.