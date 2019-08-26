A fire weather watch was issued for Tuesday due to high temperatures, wind and low relative humidity on the North Coast.
Northeast winds are expected to reach 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. The relative humidity is expected to be 15 to 25%.
Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread, officials said. People are asked to use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Fire managers have increased the fire danger level to high — or yellow — for people using the forests for recreation.
