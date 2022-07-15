Wildfires erupted during a military exercise at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center in Warrenton on Thursday afternoon.

The fires, which began before 2 p.m., were started by tracer bullets.

The largest fire, called the Bad Shot fire, burned about 12 1/2 acres of beach grass, according to Jeff Golightly, the fire chief at Lewis and Clark who served as incident commander.

Another fire, the Range fire, burned about 5 acres within a containment line put in place last week during a prescribed burn in preparation for the exercise, Golightly said.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

