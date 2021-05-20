Fireworks enthusiasts will have a reason to celebrate this summer — the Fourth of July fireworks show is scheduled to happen this year in Astoria.
The Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce announced the event on Thursday, marking a change from the 2020 celebration, which was initially canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Local businesses funded a surprise show, which was revealed to the public an hour ahead of the display on July 4.
Last year's show cost an estimated $20,000, about twice the budget of the city’s 2019 show. This year's show is expected to be the city’s largest yet, according to the chamber.
The chamber and more than 20 businesses are collaborating on the event, which is being paid for entirely by businesses. Major contributors include Robert Dorn, the CEO of Hyak Maritime, who led the effort last summer; former Astoria Mayor Willis Van Dusen, of Van Dusen Beverages; and Ohana Media Group, which owns KAST and other radio stations.
“The chamber is honored to have the support from these business partners to keep this annual event on the calendar this year,” David Reid, the chamber’s executive director, said in a statement.
The fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. It will be set near downtown, on a Columbia River barge. Spectators will be able to social distance from other groups and see the show from various spots throughout the city.
“Our goal is to celebrate our community with this long-standing and beloved tradition to help return to some semblance of normalcy while keeping the public safe,” Dorn said.
The show will be displayed “higher than ever before” to allow for more viewers and less crowding along the Astoria Riverwalk. Ohana Media Group will play patriotic music throughout the show.
“We have talked with regional and state leadership about the show and how best to provide a safe experience. By offering a public display, we hope to cut down on personal fireworks displays, which become a fire and safety hazard on our beaches as well,” Reid said.
Fireworks are prohibited in state parks and beaches in Oregon. Locally, fireworks are also banned in Cannon Beach, per a City Council decision made in 2020.