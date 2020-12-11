WARRENTON — The Planning Commission on Thursday approved The Scoular Co. fish meal plant to move forward at the Port of Astoria’s Airport Industrial Park after reaching a solution on stormwater treatment.
Scoular hopes to open the plant next summer employing about 10 people taking in scraps from local seafood processors for use as pet and aquaculture feed. The project had been held up by worries over how the plant would avoid attracting birds near the Astoria Regional Airport and overloading Warrenton's wastewater treatment system during heavy rains.
The plant faced criticism from the U.S. Coast Guard and Life Flight Network over the potential for birds to endanger aircraft. But the company convinced planning commissioners that the plant would avoid attracting birds by covering incoming seafood scraps and processing the fish meal in a sealed space with filtered air. The company also agreed to install a system of wires on the plant’s roof to prevent roosting.
Mark Barnes, a former interim city planning director consulting for the city on Scoular, said the state Department of Aviation is reviewing the plant and will send a letter determining whether the operation is safe enough near the airport. There are only two concerns with approving the fish meal plant before receiving the state signoff, he said.
“One is that the letter is equivocating somehow and just doesn’t settle” the bird issue, Barnes said. “And the other one is that if the letter requires some design changes that are so substantial that this has to come back. Minus those two — I think, low-probability outcomes — I think we’re in pretty good shape on that.”
To assuage concerns over wastewater, Scoular recently signed a development agreement that will allow the city to limit wastewater coming from the plant. The city and Port still need to finalize the agreement, but Barnes said the city’s Public Works Department was confident the agreement would solve the issues.
The wastewater concerns largely come from the airport sending out exponentially more wastewater to the city than it receives in treated water because of tidal intrusion into underground pipes. The Port has agreed to install a pressurized sewer system to cut down on stormwater intrusion before the plant opens.
The Port, which has been trying to develop the industrial park for decades, hopes the Scoular plant will lead to other projects to help increase the agency’s lease revenue.
“This could be a good milestone for us, and even a gateway to future development for the Port of Astoria, the city of Warrenton and other businesses, or any other industry that’s attracted here that meets your approval,” Robert Stevens, a Port commissioner, told the planning commission. “I’d sure like to see it.”
