Fishery managers will present their expectations for spring Chinook returns into harvest areas off the Columbia River at a meeting in Astoria tonight.
Fishery managers representing Clatsop County, Oregon and Washington state will discuss season structure and harvest management considerations in the select areas, which include Youngs Bay, Blind Slough/Knappa Slough and Tongue Point/South Channel.
They also plan to solicit public comment for the winter, spring and summer fisheries in the select areas.
The meeting is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express, 204 W. Marine Drive.
The select areas are where commercial gillnet fishermen are still allowed to fish for salmon as opportunities on the river main stem disappear due to state legislation to phase out the gear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.