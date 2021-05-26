State fishery managers announced Wednesday that they would add extra days of spring Chinook salmon and steelhead fishing on the Columbia River.
Fishing from the Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upstream to the Bonneville Dam will open Saturday and then again June 1 through June 15.
Above the dam to the Oregon and Washington state border, fishing will be open on Saturday and Sunday and then again on June 5 and June 6.
Fishermen are able to retain hatchery steelhead and jack Chinook caught in the river’s main stem from Tongue Point upstream to the Interstate 5 bridge. The steelhead bag limit is one fish per day.